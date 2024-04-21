Earth Day Linoleum Print Workshop - Preston Arts Center

× Expand Preston Arts Center Earth Day Linoleum Print Workshop

Learn how to carve a linoleum soft cut block to make your own Earth Day nature print! We will cover the entire process, from transferring a drawing to block, cutting the block, and stamping it by hand. Teresa will guide you through step by step, from selecting your nature themed image all the way to hand embellishing after the print is dry. This is a workshop for beginners. All art materials provided. Participants will go home with 3 final 4 x 6" prints on 8 x 10" archival paper, an instruction handout, and your 4" x 6" linoleum block so you can make more at home.

Don't forget to bring a 4 x 6" size printout of a nature-inspired element.

All supplies included!

For more information, please call 502.415.3425 or visit cli.re/65474-earth-day-linoleum-print-workshop