ECO Kids Discovery Days at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

ECO Kids Discovery Days

ECO Kids Discovery Days are offered every first and third Saturday of the month (weather permitting). E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, which is the best way for children of all ages to connect with the natural world.

ECO Kids Discovery days may include:

HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 – 4 p.m.

POP-UP STORY CIRCLES, because everything and everyone has a story. Watch for our storytelling and story-sharing circles near the Visitor Center.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 – 60 minutes

