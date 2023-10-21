ECO Science Summit - Bernheim Arboretum

× Expand Bernheim Forest Flowering Dogwood at Bernheim

ECO Science Summit

Where plant enthusiasts come to gather!

Join Bernheim’s Horticulture Department as we host our inaugural speaker event Eco-Science Summit aimed at connecting the public with professionals from the worlds of horticulture, urban agriculture and entomology.

Ticket price includes admission to hear four unique presentations, enjoy a catered lunch, and engage with Bernheim staff on two garden tours in the afternoon before concluding the day with a professional panel discussion with horticulture directors from Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, Waterfront Botanical Gardens and Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest.

The featured speakers include:

Jonathon Larson

Blair Leano-Helvey

Ryan Lewis

Margaret Shea

For more information, please visit .bernheim.org