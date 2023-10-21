ECO Science Summit - Bernheim Arboretum
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
Flowering Dogwood at Bernheim
ECO Science Summit
Where plant enthusiasts come to gather!
Join Bernheim’s Horticulture Department as we host our inaugural speaker event Eco-Science Summit aimed at connecting the public with professionals from the worlds of horticulture, urban agriculture and entomology.
Ticket price includes admission to hear four unique presentations, enjoy a catered lunch, and engage with Bernheim staff on two garden tours in the afternoon before concluding the day with a professional panel discussion with horticulture directors from Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, Waterfront Botanical Gardens and Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest.
The featured speakers include:
Jonathon Larson
Blair Leano-Helvey
Ryan Lewis
Margaret Shea
For more information, please visit .bernheim.org