Edmonson County Fair
to
1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road Smith Grove 1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road, Kentucky 42171
×
Edmonson County Fair
Parade, Agricultural Exhibits, Home Interior/Crafts, Livestock Shows, Youth Exhibits, Youth Contests, Horse Shows, Baby Contests, Little Miss/Mister, Miss Teen Kentucky, Miss Kentucky County Fair, Truck Pull, Tractor Pull,
For more information, please visit kafs.net/events/2017/edmonson-county-fair
Info
1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road Smith Grove 1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road, Kentucky 42171