Edmonson County Fair

to

1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road Smith Grove 1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road, Kentucky 42171

Edmonson County Fair

Parade, Agricultural Exhibits, Home Interior/Crafts, Livestock Shows, Youth Exhibits, Youth Contests, Horse Shows, Baby Contests, Little Miss/Mister, Miss Teen Kentucky, Miss Kentucky County Fair, Truck Pull, Tractor Pull,

For more information, please visit kafs.net/events/2017/edmonson-county-fair

Info

1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road Smith Grove 1608 Beaverdam Chapel Road, Kentucky 42171
to
Google Calendar - Edmonson County Fair - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Edmonson County Fair - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Edmonson County Fair - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Edmonson County Fair - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 ical