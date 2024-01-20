Electric Avenue: The 80's MTV Experience - Boyle County Performing Arts Center

× Expand ElectricAvenueMusic Electric Avenue The 80's MTV Experience

Tickets: $30

We don’t get to repeat one minute of our time here, but what if you could experience all the youthful energy and sonic celebration that was 1980’s New Wave & Radio Pop? Every sound. Every nuance. Every time. That’s Electric Avenue. The best 80’s music hits performed the way you remember them.

An Electric Avenue show is a high energy space that reminds people of a time when they came home from school, put a record on, and listened with open ears and an open heart; conjuring first dates, first cars, prom nights, weekend movies, and meeting friends at the mall, while finding a sense of fashion and an identity all their own. At an EA show, 80’s music is as alive and well today as it has ever been.

If authenticity is your thing, Electric Avenue meticulously and painstakingly recreates every nuance and flavor of your favorite 80’s songs. Delving into their personal stash of vintage synthesizers and rare signal processors, an Electric Avenue show is a true labor of love. In fact, Electric Avenue’s sound is so

close to that of the original artists that in 2019 Warner Music issued a cease-and-desist for using original artists recordings on their social channels. After hearing the complete live recording of Electric Avenue’s performance, Warner Music issued an apology to the band.

Electric Avenue has sailed the high seas with the The Walking Dead Cast, Kid Rock, The Impractical Jokers, Joey Fatone, and Pitbull. In 2019, EA was hand-picked and flown to Asbury Park, NJ to provide the soundtrack for the red carpet launch of the Bruce Springsteen, Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like

Beckham), New Line Entertainment 80’s-centric film, Blinded By The Light. They have had the privilege of being direct support for 80’s legend Pat Benatar, and have been joined on stage by, among others, members of Toto, Player, Talk Talk, and Little River Band.

For more information, please visit www.thebcpac.com