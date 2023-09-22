The Electric Indigo Album Release Show at Southgate House Revival

to

Southgate House Revival 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071

The time has come! Join us for our release show for our new album, “Here to Stay”! Featuring extended sets by the band, brand new tunes and musical guests! Tunes kick off with our friend The American Buffalo at 7:30PM!

For more information, please visit ticketweb.com/event/the-electric-indigo-

Info

Southgate House Revival 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - The Electric Indigo Album Release Show at Southgate House Revival - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Electric Indigo Album Release Show at Southgate House Revival - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Electric Indigo Album Release Show at Southgate House Revival - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Electric Indigo Album Release Show at Southgate House Revival - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 ical