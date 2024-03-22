Electronics Recycling Event - The Arterburn Kentucky

× Expand Kentucky Creek

Electronics Recycling Event

The Chamber of St. Matthews, Greenway Shredding & Recycling, and Z-JAK Technologies will host a free electronics recycling event. Bring your old, out-of-date, or damaged computers, iPads, cell phones, monitors or other electronic devices to this free event on March 22.

The Chamber of St. Matthews, Greenway Shredding & Recycling and Z-JAK Technologies are hosting this event to raise awareness about the dangers of improperly disposing of old electronic devices and to encourage businesses to do it properly.

According to Jeff Chandler, CEO Z-JAK Technologies, data left on old devices can be used to steal your personal and business information. Even deleted information can be retrieved from a hard drive by a smart hacker. It’s never a good idea to just throw old tech away. Many electronic devices contain toxic substances like lead, mercury, and cadmium that are harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly.