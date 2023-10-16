Eleni Katz with Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
In their program, Dance Fever, featuring a double-bill of 2022 CAG Winners Eleni Katz (bassoon) and Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner (piano), the artists traverse the world in an international offering featuring composers from France, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, Russia, and the United States.
This series has been made possible by the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr. Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: free
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/eleni-katz-with-llewellyn-sanchez-werner/