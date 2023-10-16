Eleni Katz with Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Eleni Katz with Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner Eleni Katz with Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Eleni Katz with Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

In their program, Dance Fever, featuring a double-bill of 2022 CAG Winners Eleni Katz (bassoon) and Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner (piano), the artists traverse the world in an international offering featuring composers from France, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, Russia, and the United States.

This series has been made possible by the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr. Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: free

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/eleni-katz-with-llewellyn-sanchez-werner/