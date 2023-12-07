Elf the Musical Jr.
to
Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
$15 Adults/$10 Children/Students/Seniors
Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf the Musical Jr. is a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy musical that follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Directed by Rachel Strader and takes place December 7 – 9th from 7 – 9 pm. Performed by students Grades 6 – 8 at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center. Tickets on sale Monday, November 27. $15 Adults/$10 Children/Students/Seniors.
For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/