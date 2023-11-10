Elf the Musical Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Elf

Elf the Musical Jr.

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students age 9-14

Journey to the North Pole with "Elf the Musical Jr."! Experience the magic and merriment of Christmas as you've never seen it before with "Elf the Musical Jr." Join Buddy the Elf on his heartwarming quest to discover his true identity and bring the spirit of Christmas to New York City. Directed by the incredible trio of Sarah Jeck, Jazzlyn Threlkeld, and Kelly Fischer, this musical adaptation of the beloved holiday film promises laughter, joy, and a sprinkle of elfish mischief.

A Holiday Spectacle Not to Be Missed! Presented by a cast of exceptionally talented young performers, "Elf the Musical Jr." is the perfect festive treat for audiences of all ages. Dive into a world of candy canes, snowflakes, and the magic of the holiday season. As the days grow colder and the festive spirit fills the air, there's no better way to celebrate than with a musical that captures the essence of Christmas. Book your tickets now and let Buddy the Elf remind you of the true meaning of the holidays: love, family, and believing in the impossible.

Performances:

Friday - November 10 - 6:30 pm

Saturday - November 11 - 6:30 pm

Sunday - November 12 - 2:00 pm

Friday - November 17 - 6:30 pm

Saturday - November 18 - 6:30 pm

Sunday - November 19 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool