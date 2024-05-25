Elkton Cruise In on Public Square with Third Time Around Band

Historic Public Square Elkton, Kentucky 42220

Elkton Cruise In on Public Square with Third Time Around Band

Cruise In on Historic Public Square in Elkton on the 4th Saturday of the month from April to October.

For Memorial Day weekend's event, we will close down Public Square so everyone can walk around the Square and enjoy ALL makes and models of cars and trucks.

Also, bring a chair and enjoy the music of "Third Time Around" band from 5 pm to 7 pm.

For more information, please call 270.265.7070 or visit elktonky.com/events/

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
