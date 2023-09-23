Elkton HarvestFest

to

Public Square Elkton, Kentucky 71 Public Square, Elkton, Kentucky

Elkton HarvestFest

Street festival with food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, boutique clothing, home décor, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, candles, live music on the Main Square Stage, free children's area and more!

For more information, please visit elktonky.com/harvestfest

Info

Public Square Elkton, Kentucky 71 Public Square, Elkton, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
270.265.7070
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Elkton HarvestFest - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Elkton HarvestFest - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Elkton HarvestFest - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Elkton HarvestFest - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 ical