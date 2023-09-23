Elkton HarvestFest
Public Square Elkton, Kentucky 71 Public Square, Elkton, Kentucky
Elkton HarvestFest
Street festival with food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, boutique clothing, home décor, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, candles, live music on the Main Square Stage, free children's area and more!
For more information, please visit elktonky.com/harvestfest
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family