× Expand Michael Terra Empty Bowls Project of Paducah

Empty Bowls of Paducah Project

Each year the Empty Bowls Project through artists and volunteers make 100s of ceramic bowls to then be filled by local restaurants, several times. The proceeds go to help The Community Kitchen with basic necessities for those in need.

For more information call 270-908-0090 or visit emptybowlspaducah.com