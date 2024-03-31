Erlanger Easter Bruch Celebration - Receptions

× Expand Receptions Event Centers Marketing Erlanger Easter Brunch (720 x 540 px) Google - 1 Create memories with your family at our Easter Brunch Celebration.

Erlanger Easter Bruch Celebration

Treat your family to brunch and create memories at Receptions Event Centers Erlanger Easter Brunch Celebration on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. The event begins at 12:00 PM; enjoy over 25 items during our brunch while making memories with your family. There will be food for all ages to enjoy.

The children can participate in a coloring contest and decorate cookies, and you can take a picture of them with the Easter Bunny. We know you and your family will be able to make everlasting memories during this event.

Brunch Buffet

Signature Fruit Display

Chef Operated Omelet Station: Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes,

Spinach

Breakfast Buffet

Chef Carved Black Oak Ham with Honey Mustard Aioli, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Links, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Biscuits and Gravy, Waffles, Pancakes, Pastries, and Breakfast Breads

Salad Bar with Assorted Dressings, Broccoli Salad, Rolls and Butter

Dessert Station

Pricing Details

$32.95 per person

$3 discount for seniors 65+

Half Price for children 5-12

Children under 5 Free

For more information, please visit receptionsinc.com/erlanger-easter-brunch-celebration/