An Evening of Comedy Skits & Improv - Spotlight Playhouse

The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403

An Evening of Comedy Skits & Improv

3/17 - 3/18 - 3/19

Presented by the Bluegrass Players Adult Acting Troupe

Due to the improv element and audience participation, we cannot guarantee the appropriation for children, but all the skits have been selected for general audiences.

Join the Bluegrass Players as they present an Evening of Comedy Skits and Improv. This hilarious show will showcase a variety of acts including audience participation, contests, and scenes from the Carol Burnett Show.

This show is s fundraiser for the Festival of Short Plays that takes place in May of 2023.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool

Info

859.756.0011
