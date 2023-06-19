An Evening with Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker at Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

An Evening with Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker

Join us for a special Juneteenth commemoration with poet Frank X Walker as he debuts a collection of poems centered on African Americans in Kentucky during the Civil War.

Eighteen of those works will be unveiled as part of our Commonwealth exhibition at the Frazier History Museum.

Walker will talk about photos and archival documents that provided inspiration for the overall collection, which began with Reckoning, Inc. He will also perform some of his poetry.

Walker, a native of Danville, was the first African American writer to be named Kentucky Poet Laureate.

Guests will include historian Robert Bell and poet Hannah Drake, who will provide a special introduction.

This program is supported by Louisville’s Juneteenth Commission and the city’s Office of Equity as well as the Gheens Foundation.

Some of Walker’s books will be sold after the program. Attendees will also have access to our Commonwealth exhibition to view Walker’s work.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Load in Nine Times: United States Colored Troops: An Evening with Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker

Monday, June 19

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Gallery Access (The Commonwealth): 5:30–6 p.m.

Program: 6–7 p.m.

Gallery Access (Kentucky Rivalries): 7–8 p.m.

Admission: Free (Registration Required).

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/