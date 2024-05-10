× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve april programs 2024 - 2 Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan

Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Meet at the Nature Center to take a night hike with staff at Creasey Mahan where we will venture into the woods to spot the nocturnal creatures that dwell in the preserve at dark. Owls, bats, salamanders, frogs, moths, nightjars, and many species of mammal will be very active at this time of year. Grab your flashlights and ready up for this nocturnal adventure! Hike level is moderate. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Participants are encouraged o bring binoculars (if you have a pair), a camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity,

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit KYNaturePreserve.org