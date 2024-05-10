Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Meet at the Nature Center to take a night hike with staff at Creasey Mahan where we will venture into the woods to spot the nocturnal creatures that dwell in the preserve at dark. Owls, bats, salamanders, frogs, moths, nightjars, and many species of mammal will be very active at this time of year. Grab your flashlights and ready up for this nocturnal adventure! Hike level is moderate. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Participants are encouraged o bring binoculars (if you have a pair), a camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity,

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit KYNaturePreserve.org

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan - 2024-05-10 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan - 2024-05-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan - 2024-05-10 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan - 2024-05-10 19:30:00 ical