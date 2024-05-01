An Evening with the James Baker Hall Foundation

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

An Evening with the James Baker Hall Foundation

This event is the unveiling of the new Kentucky Foundation - the James Baker Hall Foundation which will pay tribute to Kentucky poet and photographer James Baker Hall. We will reflect on the past and look to the future as this Foundation is being formed to support and promote the work of aspiring creative writers and photographers in Kentucky.

For more information call 5026933206 or visit jamesbakerhallfoundation.org

5026933206
