× Expand The James Baker Hall Foundation Join us for the FREE Event on Wednesday, May 1 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There is not charge for the event, but you must RSVP at:jamesbakerhallfoundation.org

An Evening with the James Baker Hall Foundation

This event is the unveiling of the new Kentucky Foundation - the James Baker Hall Foundation which will pay tribute to Kentucky poet and photographer James Baker Hall. We will reflect on the past and look to the future as this Foundation is being formed to support and promote the work of aspiring creative writers and photographers in Kentucky.

For more information call 5026933206 or visit jamesbakerhallfoundation.org