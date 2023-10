An Evening With Jason Gray - Hanson United Methodist Church

× Expand An Evening With Jason Gray! Untitled design - 1 An Evening With Jason Gray!

Join Hanson United Methodist for “An Evening With Jason Gray!” on Saturday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Concert begins at 6 pm.

It is a free event, however seating is limited so tickets are required.

Jason Gray will also lead their worship service on Sunday morning 11/12 at 10:30 am.

For more, please visit form.jotform.com/hansonumc/jason-gray-tickets