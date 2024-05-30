× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

An Evening with Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House at Frazier History Museum

He will tell you John Boy Walton, a country boy who wanted to be a writer, was his hero. Silas House was living that same life in Southeastern Kentucky, and when a teacher told him he was a writer, he believed her as she had believed in him.

With his many novels, Silas House is among the strongest voices of Southern writers. He is a New York Times bestselling author, a Grammy nominee, Kentucky’s current poet laureate, and a faculty member at both Berea College and Spalding University’s Master of Fine Arts in Writing program, from which he received his degree. His working-class upbringing and deep roots in Appalachia helped shape him. And it wasn’t always easy as a gay man. Even so, you won’t find a greater advocate for Kentucky.

Come hear Silas House tell his own story in his most eloquent voice.

You will learn. You will be moved. You will be inspired.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, May 30

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Book Signing (Carmichael’s On Site to Sell Books): 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $30 (Contributor-Level Members & Above: $25)

Includes light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

For more information, please call 502.753.5663 visit fraziermuseum.org/