An Evening with Ron Davis - Lexington

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

An Evening with Ron Davis

Drawing inspiration from African and Diasporic narratives, these poems evoke the surrealism of African author Amos Tutuola as much as they do English author Lewis Carroll. The Second Stop is Jupiter is a deep engagement with the cultural narrative, populated with Black hero figures who will fuel the imagination. upfromsumdirt invites us to ask, what if, with characters and poetic motifs rooted in existing narratives of Black life and fable. Titles like "The Death of Olympia" and "The Three Sulas" set the tone for this collection to manifest a Pan-Africanist poetics entwined with themes of Classical Romanticism.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening with Ron Davis - Lexington - 2023-09-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Ron Davis - Lexington - 2023-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening with Ron Davis - Lexington - 2023-09-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening with Ron Davis - Lexington - 2023-09-14 19:00:00 ical