Evening with Author & Historian H.W. Brands - The Henry Clay Estate

Evening with Author & Historian H.W. Brands Thursday, June 6 from 5:30-7:00p.m. at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate Join the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation, the Kentucky Book Festival, and Kentucky Humanities for an unforgettable evening of historical exploration as they welcome acclaimed author and historian H.W. Brands. Prepare to delve into the fascinating world of American politics and the enduring legacy of Henry Clay at this exclusive event. Admission is $50 and attendees will enjoy a signature cocktail and appetizers, a book signing session, photo opportunities, and entry into the tent for an immersive author presentation and discussion led by Dr. Brands. This is a rare chance to interact with one of the nation's foremost experts on American history in the historic setting of Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate. With this event, enjoy the debut of a new educational program, Common Ground: History, Legacy & Literature at Ashland, presented by the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation.

This event is made possible through community partnerships including Tallgrass Farm Foundation and Wellcare.

Limited tickets available at kyhumanities.org/programs/meet-author-h-w-brands.