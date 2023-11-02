Evenings Upstairs: American Indians Myths and Stereotypes at McCracken County Library

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Evenings Upstairs Series American Indians: Myths & Stereotypes

Evenings Upstairs: American Indians Myths and Stereotypes

In Celebration of Native American Heritage Month we present this program led by Tressa Brown, Historic Preservation Coordinator for Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission.

Tipis and feathers, beads and buffalo. No, the Hollywood Indian is not an accurate portrayal. With over 500 different nations in the U.S. American Indian cultures are as diverse as all of Europe. However, the stereotypes and myths created in the mid 1800’s about America’s first peoples still persist. Come and hear fact and fiction.

Brown is currently the coordinator for the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. She has worked for the past 25 years providing Native American educational programming for schools and the public both in her current position as well as in her previous position as Curator at the Salato Wildlife Education Center.

For more information, please visit mclib.net