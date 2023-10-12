Evenings Upstairs: The Bell Witch Legend in Memory and Myth at McCracken County Public Library

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Evenings Upstairs Series The Bell Witch Legend : In Memory and Myth

Evenings Upstairs: The Bell Witch Legend in Memory and Myth

Led by Rick Gregory historian & author. 5:00 PM Book Signing 5:30-6:30 Presentation.

Tales of the Bell Witch dates back to a farm in Adams, Tennessee where, legend has it, John Bell was haunted and killed by the witch in 1820. This paranormal tale of the Bell family haunting has captured imaginations worldwide for more than 200 years. Gregory will cover the history and lore of the Bell Witch and discuss how this tale is well known across the globe.

Rick Gregory lives in Adams, Tennessee on a farm bordering the Red River. He has a M.A. and Ph.D. in history from Vanderbilt University. His doctoral dissertation was entitled “Desperate Farmers: The Dark Tobacco Planters Protective Association, 1905-1915.” In 1996 he co-authored the bicentennial history of Robertson County, Tennessee. In 2020 he co-authored the bicentennial history of Springfield, the county seat of Robertson County. He is currently writing a book about the Dark Fired Planters’ Protective Association and the Tobacco Night Riders that came out of it.

His book, The Bell Witch Legend: In Myth and Memory” will be published by the University of Tennessee Press in September 2023.

For more information, please visit mclib.net