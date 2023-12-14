Evenings Upstairs: Kentucky Voices with Lew Jetton at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 Evenings Upstairs: Kentucky Voices with Lew Jetton

Led by musician Lew Jetton. Kentucky’s impact on American music is far-reaching. Kentucky is recognized for influential songwriters from pioneer Loretta Lynn, the 1st women to receive the CMA Entertainer of the Year, to the acclaimed Lexington native Chris Stapleton who has amassed credits for writing /co-writing over 170 songs with 6# 1 Country hits.

Jetton will highlight a sampling of musicians from Tom T. Hall, our region’s own Rockin Ray Smith & Steven Curtis Chapman, to the Father of Bluegrass Bill Monroe, Rock duo Everly Brothers, neotraditional country music newcomer Tyler Childers and more. Jetton will share stories and sing songs from the Kentucky songwriters.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
