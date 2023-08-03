Evenings Upstairs Series - A Different Sound Concert at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Evenings Upstairs Series -A Different Sound Concert

Experince a Different Sound! The musical group A Different Sound will perform. Bring a lawn chair & enjoy R & B, Soul & Blues in the Library Garden.

Following the concert, folks are invited to tour the Hotel Metropolitan. This restored 1908 historic hotel hosted famous African American sports figures and entertainers, including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and B.B. King, prior to desegregation.

The African-American heritage museum at the Hotel Metropolitan is a “Save America’s Treasures” project.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
270.442.2510
