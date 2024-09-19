× Expand Market House Theatre Market House Theatre

Evenings Upstairs Series Market House Theatre- How an Idea to Save a Building Became a Cultural Cornerstone of Creativity in Paducah

Evenings Upstairs Series

Market House Theatre- How an Idea to Save a Building Became a Cultural Cornerstone of Creativity in Paducah

led by Michael Cochran , Executive Director Market House Theatre

Thursday September 19, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM

Join Michael Cochran as he highlights the theatre's success in arts education and historic preservation

Since its inception in 1963 the Market House Theatre has grown from just a small volunteer organization operating out of a portion of the iconic Market House building into a nationally recognized program of arts education, performing arts, and the largest historic preservation project in Paducah’s history with a campus of 11 buildings. The theatre's education program encompasses over 1,000 classes and workshops in over 25 schools in a multi county area. Bringing in professional designers and directors to work with local actors, MHT has produced the world premieres of multiple plays.

The theatre's historic preservation efforts has earned multiple awards from city and state organizations and led to the redevelopment of Market House Square as a thriving business area. The theatre has received the Twink Lynch Organizational Award from the American Association of Community Theatre, State Historic Preservation Awards, Civic Beautification Awards, Paducah Garden Club Awards, and the Paducah Chamber Non-Profit of the year in Arts and Culture Awards.

For more information, please visit mclib.net