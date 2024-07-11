Evenings Upstairs Series presents Finding Frenchtown: Restoring and Reimagining Forgotten Spaces - Paducah

× Expand Frenchtown Station Ginny & Chris Hutson Finding Frenchtown: Restoring and Reimagining Forgotten Spaces

Finding Frenchtown: Restoring and Reimagining Forgotten Spaces

Thursday, July 11, 2024

5:30p-6:30 PM

2nd floor meeting room

Led by Chris and Ginny Hutson, owners of Frenchtown Station and Slim’s Frenchtown Mercantile

In 2016, the Hutsons, looking for an opportunity to make a difference in the community, acquired an empty and forlorn 1930 filling station to restore and use for business. After opening Frenchtown Station, the Hutsons acquired a neighboring building, a once iconic BBQ diner, and reimagined it for use as a second business, Slim’s Frenchtown Mercantile. The Hutsons will discuss the joy found in the restoration process, and their discoveries about Paducah history along the way.

Ginny is an honor graduate of Murray State University with a degree in journalism and public relations.

Chris was graduated from Vanderbilt Law School and is Managing Partner of Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub.

