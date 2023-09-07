Evenings Upstairs Series -Wonder The Lives of Anna & Harlan Hubbard at McCracken County Public Library

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Wonder the Lives of Anna & Harlan Hubbard

Evenings Upstairs Series -Wonder The Lives of Anna & Harlan Hubbard

Led by Morgan Atkinson, Award Winning Documentary Writer & Producer

Doors open 5:00 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

“What Henry David Thoreau did at Walden Pond for two years, Anna and Harlan did for 40 at Payne Hollow,” said filmmaker Morgan Atkinson, who produced the documentary, Wonder: The Lives of Harlan and Anna Hubbard. “Anna and Harlan chose to live life as few people in modern times have. In so doing, they inspired many thousands during their lifetime and still today.”

During their time on the banks of the Ohio, Anna and Harlan Hubbard accomplished at least two things that are very rare—contentment and freedom. In a house they built by hand, sustained by food they raised or caught, aided by no electricity or modern “convenience”, the Hebbards met the world on their own terms and found deep meaning.

Aside from his distinctive lifestyle, Harlan Hubbard is best known for his work as a writer and painter. His books Shantyboat and Shantyboat on the Bayous documented the couple’s river journeys, while Payne Hollow and Journals, 1929-1944 lay out his philosophy of the well-lived life. His prodigious output of paintings and drawings has been collected in several books.

Atkinson’s presentation will include a 20-minute preview of his documentary as well as an engaging look into the motivations and insights of this unforgettable couple. Atkinson has been producing documentaries about Kentucky and Kentuckians for almost 40 years. He has had more than 20 documentaries broadcast on KET. His programs on Thomas Merton, the Hubbards and our passion for high school basketball have been broadcast statewide and nationally. This year Gov. Andy Beshear presented Atkinson with the Kentucky Art Council’s Governor’s Award for Media. Atkinson is currently at work on a program about the Ohio River.

