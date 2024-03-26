Excellence in Leadership Series at University of the Cumberlands

Excellence in Le

Cumberlands is hosting Jon Dorenbos as the keynote speaker at this year's Excellence in Leadership Series event.

The former NFL player, current motivational speaker, author, and magician is bringing his A-game to campus.

Dorenbos aims to inspire, entertain, and impact anyone and everyone he interacts with. As he integrates his powerful personal story with transformative life lessons, throwing in jokes and impressive card tricks for good measure, his performance offers a memorable experience that’ll last a lifetime.

The Excellence in Leadership Series event, sponsored by the Forcht Group of Kentucky, will be held on Tuesday, March 26th.

