Eykamp String Quartet - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville, and as educational ambassadors. The Eykamp String Quartet is made possible by the special underwriting of Rita, Richard and Dorothy Eykamp, friends of the University of Evansville, and the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

This series has been made possible by the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr. Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: free

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/eykamp-string-quartet/