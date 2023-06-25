Fairy Day at Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Garden
Fairy Day 2023
Included with Admission
Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens for Fairy Day! Enjoy a magical day in the gardens with fairies, elves, dwarves, gnomes, and pixies! New Fairy houses placed in the Fairy Forest/Gnomes Adventure on the Woodland Trails/Fairy and Elf Crowns hands-on activity in the Horticulture Center/Special treats for purchase in Martha Lee’s Kitchen. Fairy Day is included with admission, with no advance ticketing. *Note that this would be a black-out date for Hounds on the Grounds.
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/