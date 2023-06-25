Fairy Day at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden Fairy Day 2023

Fairy Day 2023

Included with Admission

Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens for Fairy Day! Enjoy a magical day in the gardens with fairies, elves, dwarves, gnomes, and pixies! New Fairy houses placed in the Fairy Forest/Gnomes Adventure on the Woodland Trails/Fairy and Elf Crowns hands-on activity in the Horticulture Center/Special treats for purchase in Martha Lee’s Kitchen. Fairy Day is included with admission, with no advance ticketing. *Note that this would be a black-out date for Hounds on the Grounds.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/