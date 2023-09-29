Fall Birding Hike at Creasey Mahan
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Fall Birding Hike at Creasey Mahan
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.
Take part in the first fall birding hike of the year with Creasey Mahan naturalist Jacob Crider. Expect to see migrants such as warblers, cuckoos, tanagers, flycatchers, blackbirds, and hummingbirds along with our year round resident woodpeckers, Hawks, nuthatches, and chickadees. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Difficulty is easy to moderate.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/