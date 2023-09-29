× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Fall Birding Hike at Creasey Mahan

Fall Birding Hike at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Take part in the first fall birding hike of the year with Creasey Mahan naturalist Jacob Crider. Expect to see migrants such as warblers, cuckoos, tanagers, flycatchers, blackbirds, and hummingbirds along with our year round resident woodpeckers, Hawks, nuthatches, and chickadees. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Difficulty is easy to moderate.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/