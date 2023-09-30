× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Fall Concert at Foxhollow Farm

Fall Concert at Foxhollow Farm

Pre-Purchased Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for people 13-20.

Celebrate Fall at Foxhollow Farm for an unforgettable evening of music, good food, and farm vibes. Immerse yourself in the scenic beauty of the farm as Caribbean and world rhythms from Queen City Silverstars creates an uplifting, positive atmosphere. Experience the unique blend of nature and music while supporting local farmers and enjoying delicious farm-to-table offerings from Red Hog BBQ made from Foxhollow’s own beef, artisanal Pizza by Pizza Lupo, and Gelato from Gilberto Gelato. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Bring blanket or lawn chairs.

The cut-off for pre-purchased tickets is 24 hours before the event. Tickets purchased less than 24 hours before the event and at the door are $100. Kids 12 and under are free but must be registered.

For more information, please call 502.241.9674 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/