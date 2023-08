× Expand TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall (US 42) Fall, Fashion, and Fillies

$40 Adult, $25 Child

Get your tickets now for Fall, Fashion and Fillies at TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall. We’re not horsing around Fashions by local businesses for women and children Models are local persons including jockeys, wives, and daughters. Mimosa’s, hors d'oeuvres, Meet and Greet with Jockey’s wives, Question and Answer session, raffle, Silent Auction, and desserts. Limited to 50 Adults and 28 Children.

