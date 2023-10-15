Fall Festival & Cross Country Equitation Rally - Skylight Horse Park Goshen
Skylight Horse Park 9500 W. Highway 42 , Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Fall Festival & Cross Country Equitation Rally
Free general admission/$125 tailgating
Visit Skylight Horse Park for the first Annual Cross Country Equitation and Fall Festival in Ocotber. A community focused event celebrating the excitement and thrill of cross country riding and green space conservation. Silent Auction, Tailgating, Food Trucks, Live Music, Pet Costume Contest, Games & Activities. Bring the whole family for tailgating, food, pet costume party, and more!
