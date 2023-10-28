Fall Festival & Monster Mash - Berea
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Fall Festival & Monster Mash
Come celebrate the Halloween season with us with an all day festival!
The Spotlight Playhouse
214 Richmond Road
Berea, KY 40403
Fun starts at 12 pm with events throughout the day!
Food Trucks
Live Music
Vendor Fair
Games & Inflatables ($5 wristband)
Trunk or Treat (4-6pm)
Costume Contest (5pm)
Monster Mash Cabaret Show (6:30pm) *Tickets required*
For more information, please visit thespotlightplayhouse.com
Info
