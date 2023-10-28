Fall Festival & Monster Mash - Berea

× Expand Spotlight Monster Mash/Fall Fest Flyer - 1 Fall Fest

Fall Festival & Monster Mash

Come celebrate the Halloween season with us with an all day festival!

The Spotlight Playhouse

214 Richmond Road

Berea, KY 40403

Fun starts at 12 pm with events throughout the day!

Food Trucks

Live Music

Vendor Fair

Games & Inflatables ($5 wristband)

Trunk or Treat (4-6pm)

Costume Contest (5pm)

Monster Mash Cabaret Show (6:30pm) *Tickets required*

For more information, please visit thespotlightplayhouse.com