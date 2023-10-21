Fall Festival at The Springs at Oldham Reserve

The Springs at Oldham Reserve 2000 East Peak Rd. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

 Fall Festival at The Springs at Oldham Reserve

FREE

Enjoy a day full of fall-themed activities and games, face painting, food and drinks, and live music by High Standards.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

502.977.2356
