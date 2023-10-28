Fall Flora & Fungi - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve october programs 23 - 2 Fall Flora & Fungi

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free.

Kentucky’s Autumn is full of beautiful views and cool humid weather, which makes for great mushroom hunting! On this hike we will be exploring the preserve to search for fungi, trees and plants, and taking in the fall color. Binoculars and magnifying glasses are encouraged for best wildlife viewing.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/