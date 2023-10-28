Fall Flora & Fungi - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Fall Flora & Fungi

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free.

Kentucky’s Autumn is full of beautiful views and cool humid weather, which makes for great mushroom hunting! On this hike we will be exploring the preserve to search for fungi, trees and plants, and taking in the fall color. Binoculars and magnifying glasses are encouraged for best wildlife viewing.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fall Flora & Fungi - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Flora & Fungi - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Flora & Fungi - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Flora & Fungi - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-28 10:00:00 ical