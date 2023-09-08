Fall Heritage Festival at Homeplace on Green River
to
Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Homeplace on Green River
Homeplace on Green River Fall Heritage Festival
Fall Heritage Festival
A wholesome and fun weekend event for the whole family, we have a wide range of things to see and do.
The hours are Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 Eastern Time and Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm Eastern Time.
Friday we'll have great live music and entertainment, food trucks, and tons of craft vendors. Saturday features a repeat of Friday with a focus on family fun. In addition to vendors and music, we have a 4H petting farm with games, Hay rides, pony rides, a kiddie barrel train, a bird-or-prey exhibit, a corn maze, games, and more!
Admission is just $5 per person, and cars of 4 of more people are just $20. Children under one year of age are free.
For more information, please visit homeplacefarmky.org