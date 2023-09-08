Fall Heritage Festival at Homeplace on Green River

× Expand Homeplace on Green River Homeplace on Green River Fall Heritage Festival

Fall Heritage Festival

A wholesome and fun weekend event for the whole family, we have a wide range of things to see and do.

The hours are Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 Eastern Time and Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm Eastern Time.

Friday we'll have great live music and entertainment, food trucks, and tons of craft vendors. Saturday features a repeat of Friday with a focus on family fun. In addition to vendors and music, we have a 4H petting farm with games, Hay rides, pony rides, a kiddie barrel train, a bird-or-prey exhibit, a corn maze, games, and more!

Admission is just $5 per person, and cars of 4 of more people are just $20. Children under one year of age are free.

For more information, please visit homeplacefarmky.org