Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson

Kentucky Living Fall market - 1
Fall Market on Main 2023 returns on historic South Main Street in downtown Henderson.
Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off
South Main Street transforms into an open-air market featuring a variety of local artisans and makers, plus locals showcase their signature chili recipes in this kickoff to fall.
For more information, please call 270.826.7505 or visit hendersonkychamber.com/
Info
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink