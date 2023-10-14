Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson

to

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off

South Main Street transforms into an open-air market featuring a variety of local artisans and makers, plus locals showcase their signature chili recipes in this kickoff to fall.

For more information, please call 270.826.7505 or visit hendersonkychamber.com/

Info

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
270.826.7505
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson - 2023-10-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson - 2023-10-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson - 2023-10-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson - 2023-10-14 10:00:00 ical