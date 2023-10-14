Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off - Henderson

× Expand Henderson Chamber of Commerce Kentucky Living Fall market - 1 Fall Market on Main 2023 returns on historic South Main Street in downtown Henderson.

Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off

South Main Street transforms into an open-air market featuring a variety of local artisans and makers, plus locals showcase their signature chili recipes in this kickoff to fall.

For more information, please call 270.826.7505 or visit hendersonkychamber.com/