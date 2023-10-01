Fall Plant Sale – In-Person Event at Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Fall Plant Sale – In-Person Event
Bring your boxes and wagons and load up on fantastic fall plants! Thanks to Sponsor LG&E and KU Foundation, some of the best plants in the region will be for sale. Plants will be featured that are not yet available through the Online Plant Market or Onsite Plant Market. Once these beauties are snapped up, they may not be available for a while.
