Fall Plant Sale – In-Person Event at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale – In-Person Event

Fall Plant Sale – In-Person Event

Bring your boxes and wagons and load up on fantastic fall plants! Thanks to Sponsor LG&E and KU Foundation, some of the best plants in the region will be for sale. Plants will be featured that are not yet available through the Online Plant Market or Onsite Plant Market. Once these beauties are snapped up, they may not be available for a while.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/