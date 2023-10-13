Fall Plant Sale - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim
Fall Plant Sale
Fall is the best time to plant your landscape! Planting in the fall uses fewer resources like water and allows time for roots to establish. As the saying goes, healthy roots produce healthy shoots. Woody species and perennials are beginning dormancy – a time when root growth is prioritized over shoot growth; healthy roots enable a stronger plant.
This year’s plant sale will offer a mix of woody species, both native and non-native, so plan ahead for your beautiful spring flush.
NEW offering this year – native perennial plug kits will be sold online beginning on September 30 and available for pick up the day of the sale.
For more information, bernheim.org/event/fall-plant-sale-3/