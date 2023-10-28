Fall Plant Swap & Trunk or Treat - Hopkins County Farmers Market

× Expand Fall Plant Swap & Trunk or Treat Fall Plant Swap & Trunk or Treat

Have some plants that need to be divided or you want to share with others? Need plants, bulbs, or seeds to add to your landscaping? Here is your chance! Bring plants and take plants home!

Join the Pennyroral Master Gardeners for their annual Fall Plant & Bulb Swap on Saturday, Oct. 28th at the Hopkins County Farmers Market. The event is free to the public!

They will also be hosting a Family Friendly Trunk-or-Treat during the market!

Contact the Hopkins Co. Extension Office at 270.821.3650 for more info!