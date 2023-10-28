Fall Shoreline Guided Kayak Trek at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Fall Shoreline Guided Kayak Trek

Enjoy a leisurely guided kayak trek at the Arboretum. Take in the beautiful sights along the shore of Lake Pee Wee!

If you are unfamiliar with kayaking and would like to go with a group, this is a great opportunity for you! Seasoned kayakers are invited as well.

Meet us at the kayak launch at 2:00 p.m.

We will have a limited amount of kayaks available.

Please call 270.584.9017 or email mahrpark@madsionvillegov.com to reserve one of our kayaks!

Guests are welcome to bring their own kayak or canoe and join us!

Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.584.9017
please enable javascript to view
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.584.9017
