Fall Trees Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Fall Trees Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop

Fall Trees Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop

$60 - $70 per person.

Hanna Barnhart, the artist behind Owen & Mae at Mellwood Art Center and presenter of our Spring Floral Watercolor Painting workshop, returns for #LouisvilleTreeWeek with a session focused on painting trees. Participants will learn the basics of watercolor painting and how to apply it to create a beautiful tree painting that you can be proud of. Explore your love of nature and expand your creativity in this two-hour beginner friendly class all while enjoying the beautiful sights of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/