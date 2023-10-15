Fall Trees Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Fall Trees Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop
Fall Trees Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop
$60 - $70 per person.
Hanna Barnhart, the artist behind Owen & Mae at Mellwood Art Center and presenter of our Spring Floral Watercolor Painting workshop, returns for #LouisvilleTreeWeek with a session focused on painting trees. Participants will learn the basics of watercolor painting and how to apply it to create a beautiful tree painting that you can be proud of. Explore your love of nature and expand your creativity in this two-hour beginner friendly class all while enjoying the beautiful sights of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/