Fallin Into Fun Festival - Jack Kain Ford Versailles
to
Jack Kain Ford 3405 Lexington Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Do you love Fall Festivals? Join us on Saturday, October 7th, 11am - 4pm on 11-acres behind the dealership for live music from Trippin Roots, live 3-round Talent Show competition featuring singers, dancers & musicians, college football broadcast under the big tent on the big screen TV (gearing up for the KY/GA that night), browse antique & classic cars on display, meet KY Chapter 5 Rolling Thunder veterans and see their motorcycles, shop from 50+ arts & craft, woodworking, jewelry, fall festival booths and let the kids play on the KID ZONE Inflatables. Quench your hunger or thirst with 11+ food, beverage & dessert trucks. Bring your lawn chairs and stay awhile, there's something for everyone! Dogs must be leashed.
