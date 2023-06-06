× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Family Affair at the Frazier: The Brohms

Jeff Brohm is back—which means the entire Brohm football dynasty is reunited in its beloved hometown of Louisville!

All three brothers played for the University of Louisville; now they each have a role with the Cards moving forward: Jeff as head coach, Brian as offensive coordinator, and Greg as chief of staff.

Join us as we gather as many Brohms as we can for a family affair at the Frazier: we’ve confirmed Jeff and Greg, sister Kim, as well as their parents Oscar and Donna.

Moderators Andy Treinen and Rachel Platt will talk to our special guests about a new chapter for U of L football, coaching, rivalries, family, brotherhood, and hometown.

The legacy of the Brohm family cuts a wide swath in this community, from Trinity High School to U of L. We hope acquaintances both old and new will join us for the homecoming.

Thanks to the Gheens Foundation for their support of this program.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Tuesday, June 6

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Gallery Access (Kentucky Rivalries Exhibition): 5:30–6 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Refreshments: Light Hors D’oeuvres and Cash Bar

Admission: $25 ($20 Contributor-Level Members & Up)