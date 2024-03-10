FAMILY Afterglow New Parent Group at Noble Funk Brewing Company Louisville

× Expand Bonnie Knows Breast FAMILY Afterglow New Parent Group

FAMILY Afterglow New Parent Group

Join us at the Noble Funk Brewing Company in Old Louisville to meet with new parents in a low-stress and fun environment! Our weekend meetings at Noble Funk Brewing Company are for the WHOLE FAMILY to attend together!

Afterglow is a great way to practice getting out of the house with your new baby. No such thing as late. Disheveled is the look. Clean hair is discouraged. Brushed teeth is optional. Radical love and being in community is the vibe.

The Afterglow group is for families with babies 12 months and under. We are inclusive and supportive of all genders and family structures.

No registration necessary! Just stop on by!

We hope to see you there. Visit www.bonnieknowsbreast.com/afterglow for more info!