Family Fun Fest & Kid-Owned Business Expo - La Grange

× Expand CityPlace Expo Center

Family Fun Fest & Kid-Owned Business Expo

FREE/Donations accepted for Operation Parent.

CityPlace in LaGrange is hosting a Family Fun Fest and their 1st Ever Kid-Owned Business Expo! There will be inflatables, face-painting, water games, duck derby and entertainment. If your child is an entrepreneur be sure they participate in “Treasure Tank” where your young entrepreneur will have the opportunity to present their businesses to a panel of “Treasure Hunters.” The panel of Treasure Hunters will award cash prizes to help kids grow their businesses ($1000 in prizes!!).

Free event! Donations accepted for Operation Parent.

**Please email cherylg@cityplaceexpocenter.com to register your kid-entrepreneur

For more information, please call 502.225.0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/